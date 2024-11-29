Police have arrested the classmate of the teenager from Pathanamthitta who died while undergoing treatment for fever in Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. An autopsy later revealed that the Class 12 student was five months pregnant.

A Akhli of Nooranad was arrested after he admitted to having had a relationship with the deceased. Police had kept him under watch and had questioned him about the minor. She died on Monday.

While police filed a case of filed a case of unnatural death, they added sections of POCSO after she was found to be pregnant. Her internal organs were found to be damaged. Police have sent the organs for testing.

During the investigation, the police received a letter from the student's bag. The letter indicated that the girl knew she was pregnant. That strengthened the suspicion that the girl's death was a suicide.

The police have also started efforts to establish the paternity of the foetus. Police have collected blood samples from Akhil for DNA testing. The police also said that DNA samples of the foetus had already been collected.