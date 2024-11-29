Thrissur: The Kodungallur Fast-Track Special POCSO Court on Friday sentenced Pazuparambil Nasimuddin, a 31-year-old Madrasa teacher, to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor student.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,50,000. Judge V Vinitha delivered the verdict in the 2020 case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survivor used to deliver food to the accused's residence during COVID-19. A case was registered at the Kodungallur Police Station after the boy told his parents. Special Public Prosecutor Sulal appeared for the prosecution.

According to the sentence, the fine amount should be paid to the survivor; if unpaid, the accused should undergo an additional 7 years of jail time.