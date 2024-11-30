Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allowed Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan to attend the central government training program conducted by the Department of Personnel and Training IAS officers. This comes amid ongoing investigations into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

The training program will be from December 2 to 27 and will include six other IAS officers from the state. This is the third stage of the program before promotion to the secretary level.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADM Padmachandra Kurup will be given temporary charge until the collector returns.