Alappuzha: Senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has backed out from inaugurating the campaign of Indian Union Muslim League's mouthpiece 'Chandrika' in Ambalappuzha. The leader informed the IUML leaders that he would not attend the inauguration, claiming he was not interested in triggering a fresh controversy.

The campaign, organised in connection with Chandrika daily's 90th anniversary, was scheduled to kick off from Sudhakaran's residence on Sundat at 8.30 am. The notice of the event also carried Sudhakaran's photo. But on the day of the inauguration, Sudhakaran decided to back out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, IUML district president AM Naseer said the CPM leader withdrew from the programme to avoid controversy in view of the party's current political situation. He added that the IUML leadership accepted his decision and the programme would be postponed to another date according to Sudhakaran's availability.

He revealed that Sudhakaran had inaugurated the last annual campaign of Chandrika in Amabalappuzha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is rumoured that the former PWD minister is being neglected within the party. The leadership did not invite him to the recent party area committee meeting, and Sudhakaran decided to back out of the event to avoid fueling such rumours.