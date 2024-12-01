Pathanamthitta: Heavy rain is lashing in Sabarimala temple and Pamba from Sunday morning. The district authority has sounded a high alert on Pamba river as the water level is expected to go up. The District Disaster Management Authority has taken all preventive measures to avert accidents in the river. Apart from the DDMA, the irrigation department is also monitoring the water level in Pamba. National Disaster Response Force, Rapid Action Team, Fire Force and police camping in the shrine and premises have been asked to stay vigilant.

As per reports, the inflow of pilgrims to the shrine declined compared to last weekend. Light rain started in Sannidanam and premises started on Saturday evening strengthened to heavy rain by Sunday morning. Pilgrims are being allowed to the Sannidanam through Neelimala and Appachimedu.

A total of 18 nadapandals are established on Neelimala path and a queue complex is also constructed from Marakoottam to Saramkuthi. Hence, people can easily walk to the shrine without getting caught in the rain. However, heavy rain in Pamba will trouble the pilgrims who are descending from Sannidanam through Chandranadan road and Swami Ayyappan road.

The India Meterological Department predicted that heavy rain is likely to continue in Kerala till December 4 under the influence of Cyclone Fengel.