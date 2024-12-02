The much-anticipated draw for the Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-100, 2024, will take place at 2 pm on December 4. Kerala's Finance Minister KN Balagopal officially launched the Pooja Bumper on October 9.



A total of 45 lakh tickets have been printed across five distinct series, each priced at Rs 300. The grand prize for this year's lottery is Rs 12 crore, which will be awarded to one lucky winner across all series.

The First Prize, common to all series, amounts to Rs 12 crore, with a single winner selected. The total prize pool, including the agent's commission, stands at Rs 12.12 crore, with the agent receiving Rs 1.2 crore.

The Second Prize offers Rs 1 crore per series, with one winner in each of the five series, for a total prize pool of Rs 5 crore. Agents will earn Rs 50 lakh as commission for this prize.

The Third Prize offers Rs 10 lakh for two winners per series, resulting in 10 winners across all series, with a total prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Agents will receive Rs 10 lakh in commission for this category.

Prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-100: