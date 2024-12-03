Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested three caretakers of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for allegedly abusing a two-and-half-year-old inmate on Tuesday. The accused, Ajitha, Maheswari and Sindhu, were slapped with charges under POCSO and relevant sections of BNS. They are alleged of inflicting serious injuries to the vaginal area of the girl, reportedly for bed wetting.

CWC general secretary Arun Gopi filed a complaint with the Museum police on November 30. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) currently cares for 162 inmates under the age of six, with 102 caretakers. The accused have been employed at the care home for the past five years. "This is the first complaint we have received about these three caretakers. So far, there have been no other complaints, but we need to check the records," CWC Vice President P Sumeshan told Onmanorama.

"The victim and her younger sister have been residing at the care home since the death of their parents. CWC took custody of the children and relocated them to the care home," Vimal Circle Inspector of Museum Police Station told Onmanorama. The child was taken to Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, for medical examination.