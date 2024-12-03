Sabarimala: Restrictions imposed on Sabarimala pilgrims entering the Pampa River have been eased following a change in the heavy rain forecast. However, caution is advised as there is still a possibility of flash floods in the river. Pilgrims, especially children and the elderly, have been urged to remain vigilant. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, and Police have been deployed on both banks of the river.



The Irrigation Department will monitor the water levels in Pampa round the clock. Heavy rain was recorded at Sannidhanam on Monday evening. Rain gauges have been installed at Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal to track rainfall levels. Data on rain in the forested areas will be collected with the assistance of Forest Department officials. If rainfall increases or flood warnings are issued, restrictions on bathing in the Pampa River will be reinstated as necessary.

A special action plan has been developed to address potential flash flood scenarios in the Pampa River. The plan was formulated in a joint meeting of various departments, considering the current weather conditions.

Prepaid service for dolly carriers

The Travancore Devaswom Board has introduced a prepaid system for dolly carrier services. Service centres will be set up at Pampa, Neelimala, and Valiya Nadappanthal. Payments can be made either in person or online. Proposed rates are as follows:

Up to 80 kg: Rs 4,000

Up to 100 kg: Rs 5,000

Above 100 kg: Rs 6,000

Additionally, the Devaswom Board will charge Rs 250 extra per service.