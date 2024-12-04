Thiruvananthapuram: The highly anticipated Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-100 draw for 2024 is set to take place on Wednesday at 2 pm.

A total of 45 lakh tickets, priced at Rs 300 each, have been issued across five series. The jackpot winner will receive Rs 12 crore. The agent for the winning ticket will earn Rs 1.2 crore as commission, bringing the total grand prize payout to Rs 12.12 crore. Finance Minister KN Balagopal officially launched the lottery on October 9.

The second prize of Rs 1 crore will be awarded to one winner in each series, amounting to Rs 5 crore collectively. Agents will also earn a total of Rs 50 lakh in commissions for this category.

Prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 300

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh