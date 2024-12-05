Thrissur: A Circle Inspector (CI) of Ollur police station, was stabbed by a KAAPA case accused on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Anandhu Mari, a native of Padavard.

TP Farshad, the CI, underwent an emergency surgery after being stabbed by the accused. Another policeman sustained minor injuries during the attack. Both officers are currently admitted to Midas Hospital in Ollur. Doctors confirmed that condition of the officials is stable.

Anandhu attacked the CI with a knife when he tried to arrest him. Photo: Special Arrangment

ADVERTISEMENT

Manorama News reported that the accused stabbed the CI twice around 6 pm on Thursday near Ancheri Ayyppankavu temple. Anandu, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked the officer with a knife, inflicting injuries on his left shoulder. The police team accompanying the CI managed to subdue the assailant and two others present at the scene.

The injured officer was rushed to a private hospital in Ollur and is currently under treatment. Senior police officials, including the Thrissur Range DIG and the City Police Commissioner, visited the hospital to assess the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who is facing charges in several criminal cases including drug case reportedly issued a bomb threat to the police station, demanding the release of another KAAPA case accused. He attacked the policemen when they tried to take him and two others into custody over a stabbing case. Police recorded the arrest of the three accused.