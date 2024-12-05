Kozhikode: The Education Department has suspended a high school teacher for allegedly assaulting a student. The Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, issued an order suspending KC Aneesh, a mathematics teacher at Meppayur Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, for 14 days pending an inquiry.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Aneesh reportedly assaulted a Class 9 student, injuring his shoulder. The teacher allegedly attacked the student for talking to his friend during class. Following the assault, the student showed his injury to his classmates before the class teacher took him to the Headmaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student’s family sought medical attention at a private hospital before taking him to the Government Hospital in Vadakara. Reports indicate that the boy sustained a bruise on his shoulder bone. Meppayur police have registered a case against the teacher based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.