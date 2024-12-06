Thrissur: The Mathilakam police have arrested Ilayarampuraykal Rahul Raj (32) and Akhil (30) from Koolimuttam Bhajanamadam in connection with an attempted murder case. Both are noted criminals with multiple cases against them, police said.

The incident occurred on November 7, when the accused allegedly attacked Rahul Raj's relative and neighbour Ilayarampuraykal Prashobi.

The police said previous enmity was the reason for the attack.

Rahul Raj had previously been detained under the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) for similar offences and was recently released on bail.

Following the attack, the accused went into hiding and were later apprehended from Karunagappally in Kollam, where they were working as fishermen.

Rahul Raj is the accused in over 20 criminal cases, and Mathilakam police have jailed him twice under KAAPA. Akhil is the accused in 10 cases.

The police team, led by Mathilakam Police Inspector MK Shaji and SI officers Ramya Karthikeyan, Muhammed Rafi, and Jimbal, along with special branch officer Muhammed Rafi and CPOs Antony, Vipindas, Sabish, and Shihab, carried out the arrests. The accused will be presented before the court later in the evening.