Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued notification for the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery 2024-25. The ticket price is Rs 400 ( Rs 312.50 + 28% GST). The department has printed 90 lakh tickets, and the gross value of tickets is Rs 281.25 crore.



Tickets are issued in ten series. The first prize will be Rs 20 crore. The second prize will be Rs 1 crore and will be awarded to 20 winners. There will be two prizes in each series. Ten winners will get Rs 25 lakh each as the third prize. There will be ten winners for the fourth and fifth prizes. An amount of Rs 90.88 crores will be offered as total prize money.

The purpose of organizing the X’Mas - New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 (BR-101) is to mobilize revenue for the social welfare and the developmental activities of the State of Kerala and to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities, especially to the weaker sections of the society, as per the notification.

