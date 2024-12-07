Thiruvananthapuram: Amid criticism from the High Court regarding the state's inability to provide a clear account of the SDRF funds, the Kerala government reiterated its demand for a special package and additional support to address the ongoing issues in Wayanad.

"Whatever amount there is in the SDRF, there are restrictions to spend from it due to the existing criteria, so the specific issues of landslide-hit areas could not be resolved with it," said Revenue Minister K Rajan.

However, he was not ready to respond to the questions regarding the criticism against the government by the High Court, reported PTI. The minister said he could respond only after knowing what had actually happened in the court.

Criticising those who accused the state of not utilising the funds allotted by the Centre in the SDRF, the revenue minister said it could not be used to pay monthly rent for the temporary accommodation of landslide survivors or give them immediate financial assistance.

The minister sought to know from the critics whether there is permission to utilise the SDRF amount in accordance with the requirements of Chooralmala, one of the worst-affected villages in the landslide tragedy.

When the tragedy had struck Wayanad, the government had given Rs 10,000 each to 1,032 families as immediate relief in August itself, he said.

It could not be given from the SDRF even if crores of rupees have been deposited there, he added.

The maximum amount which can be granted from the SDRF is Rs 5,000 each and the rest of the money should be granted from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the minister explained.

Stating that a special package is needed to address the problems and demands in Wayanad, Rajan said the issue is to get additional assistance despite the amount in the SDRF.

Earlier in the day, a High Court bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohmmed Nias C P said when asking for assistance from the Centre, the state government should provide accurate figures.