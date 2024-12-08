Kochi: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden's wellness initiative, 'Aey Auto,' for the hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers in his constituency commenced on Sunday. The programme was organised with the support of BPCL Kochi's CSR and Futureace Hospital, Edappally. 824 beneficiaries participated in the maiden medical camp held as part of the programme.

Auto rickshaw drivers from Ernakulam City, Vyttila, Palarivattom, Edappally, Chittur and Cheranalloor attended the camp held at Ernakulam Town Hall.

Blood tests to determine lifestyle diseases were held at the camp. Dental checkups and eye and hearing tests were also held. The MP said that those who require spectacles will be provided without delay. The details of the consultation and tests were given to the participants in a printed document.

"Awareness sessions on mental health and diet were held as part of the camp. Facilities for diabetic scanning, pulmonary function test and ECG test were also arranged. Physio therapy consultation was also of huge help to many. Auto drivers often have to wade through several crises to make a living. The programme aimed at their welfare has got an overwhelming response," the MP said. He added that similar camps will be conducted in six more places.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod inaugurated the camp. MLA Uma Thomas, District Collector N S K Umesh, actor Sreekanth Murali, BPCL General Manager (administration) K Johnson, Chief Manager (PR and Admin) Vineeth M Varghese and Futureace Hospital CEO and Managing Director Dr Anwar Husain were among those who attended the function.