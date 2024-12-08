Thrissur: The Ollur police have registered a case against CPM member and panchayat vice president Rajith, ward member Jayan and ten others of Nadathara panchayat for assaulting police officers during the Eravimangalam temple festival.

Around 2.30 am, during the Shasti festival at the temple, the police shifted an individual who was creating a ruckus to the control room and later to the official vehicle. The panchayat vice president and ward member had an altercation with the police, asking for the individual to be let go, during which the accused allegedly assaulted CPO Lalu.

CPO Lalu fractured his finger, police officer Sreekanth was punched in the face, and another officer, Sreejith, was also attacked by the group.



Charges have been registered under sections 121(2) (causing grievous hurt to a public servant while performing their duties), 191(2) (unlawful assembly that uses force or violence), and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing.