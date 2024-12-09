Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended Agriculture Department Special Secretary Prasanth N has caused significant damage to the state government, tarnishing its reputation and undermining the administrative machinery, according to the charge memo issued by Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan. The memo follows Prasanth's derogatory remarks on social media against his superiors, Dr A Jayathilak and Additional Chief Secretary Gopalakrishnan K.

In the memo, Muraleedharan emphasised that Prasanth's actions demonstrated "irresponsible behaviour unbecoming of an officer" and reflected "a complete disregard for the cohesion of the service". She further accused him of serious misconduct, including grave indiscipline, insubordination, and violations of ethical standards such as integrity, honesty, and accountability. His attempts to justify his actions through the press and social media were also highlighted as violations of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

Muraleedharan noted that Prasanth appeared to be using official matters to settle a personal vendetta against Jayathilak, making "baseless and scandalous" allegations that had a harmful impact on the administrative system.

The charge memo referred to five specific social media posts made by Prasanth between November 8 and November 13, including:

1. Nov 9 - Allegations that Jayathilak had fabricated a report regarding Prasanth's absence from office.

2. Nov 10 - Claims that Jayathilak had created a false narrative against Prasanth in a Malayalam daily.

3. Nov 11 - A KAMCO advertisement allegedly supporting Prasanth's earlier statements.

4. Nov 13 - Accusations that Jayathilak and Gopalakrishnan conspired with a Malayalam daily to create a fake narrative, which KAMCO employees dismissed.

Muraleedharan also highlighted Prasanth’s reference to Jayathilak as a "psychopath," calling the remarks derogatory and unbecoming of an officer of the Indian Administrative Service.

In the memo, Muraleedharan pointed out that Prasanth’s conduct violated several provisions of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, including Rules 3(1), 3(1A)(i), 3(1A)(iv), 3(2B)(iii), 3(2B)(xi), 3(2B)(xiii), Rule 9, and Rule 17. Furthermore, Prasanth continued to make damaging remarks even after his suspension, attempting to mislead the public and garner publicity, further violating the rules.