Kollam: At Kalayapuram M T Residential School in Kollam, a group of students will stage a special dance performance on New Year's Eve. They will wear khamtang, the traditional attire of Kuki community from Manipur and mongvom, a cloth worn as a belt. They will perform around a campfire, adding to the festive mood.

This is how the children hailing from Kuki community in Manipur plan to celebrate their New Year in Kerala. There is no need to rehearse for they know the steps like the back of their hands. They also have the attire ready.

These children had lost their homes in ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur. When the priests from Marthoma church visited the relief camps, 20 children were selected to be brought to Kerala for education after receiving their parents' consent. They are currently enrolled at M T Residential school under the sponsorship of Marthoma Church. They arrived in Kerala in June.

“We hope to make the most of the opportunities here and excel in our studies to make our families proud,” said Julie, one of the students.

Despite being away from home, the students are determined to keep their culture alive, a reason why they chose to perform their traditional dance. On the first day of the New Year, the children will participate in a prayer at the Adoor Marthoma church and then spend their time at the house of Rev Jacob K Samuel their primary care taker whom they lovingly call “Hepa” or “Papa”.

“Back home, celebrations are quite different, and we do miss that. Here, celebrations are more subdued. In our place, we have activities like community dances and all-night singing during the New Year,” says 14-year-old Teresa, one of the students. Although they miss the vibrant celebrations back in Manipur they find comfort in the quieter yet equally warm celebrations in Kerala. They find the people in Kerala welcoming and comforting which made the festive season special.

During this festive season, they have been visiting many churches, carol celebrations and engaging with the people. The students experienced carol rounds for the first time and described the experience as heartwarming.

The children playing with fireworks at a church. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wherever they visited, the children were overwhelmed with love from the locals. “In one of these churches we noticed them playing with fireworks and the children were excited and wanted to participate. The youths understood that and brought them a few,” says Rev Jacob K Samuel.

When asked how spending the holiday season away from home makes them feel, they replied, “We do miss our home, but this is our second home, and our caretakers are like our parents. God blessed us with parents here and we are happy for their love”. The students have embraced Kerala’s culture and cuisine. While they miss traditional dishes like pork prepared in their unique style during celebrations, they have enjoyed many of the new dishes they tried here, especially porotta.

Ethnic strife has disrupted school education across Manipur especially in regions like Kanghpoki and Churachandpur districts. The Marthoma Church initiative has enabled them to pursue their education in a safe environment.