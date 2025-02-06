Thrissur: Pint-sized baby turtles, with their dark flippers, scurried across the black sand at Mannalamkunnu beach in Kerala's Thrissur district on a clear morning. One by one, the tiny creatures found their way to the water. Gentle waves splashed over their shell and carried them to the sea. A group of conservationists watched on, gratified.

The task is not over for them, though -- they will happily go through the month-long process that will lead to this moment over and over again. It involves sleepless nights and patience and requires a deep sense of commitment towards the conservation of this vulnerable species, Olive Ridley sea turtles, which are protected under schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Fifty-eight-year-old Hamsu and his friend Kamaru, both fishermen in Punnayur panchayat, have been part of this conservation mission for nearly two decades. They haven't grown weary all these years. Every night during the breeding season, they stroll along the beach looking out for turtles who arrive for mass nesting on the beach.

"Our work begins at 8 pm. We patrol the beach, tracking turtle activity. Around 11 pm, we take a short break, have some food, and resume. We must move stealthily and use minimal light. If the turtles sense a presence, they return to the sea. However, once they begin digging and laying eggs, they would remain there," Hamsu explained.

Kamaru AB (left), Hamsu Palakkal. Photo: Special Arrangement

Turtles lay their eggs in conical nests on the beach. The incubation period varies from 45 to 52 days. Once collected, the eggs are transferred to a temporary hatchery set up by the forest department. As the eggs begin to hatch, the hatchlings are carefully released into the sea. The Kerala Forest Department launched this programme in 2007–08, providing training and funding to locals for turtle conservation. Despite the noble mission, challenges persist. Apart from extreme weather, predators such as foxes and stray dogs often snatch eggs from nests. Egg theft is another concern, with some people stealing eggs to cook and eat, according to officials. However, they note that such incidents have significantly declined. Stealing turtle eggs or harming the turtles is a non-bailable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act.

While the Olive Ridley turtle is commonly seen in Odisha, Chennai, and Mumbai, it also nests in this part of Thrissur. Recognising this, the forest department sought additional hands, and the locals were happy to join the mission. The department equipped them with the necessary skills and resources. "In the beginning, it was difficult as there was little awareness about conservation. It was a gradual process. Through training and awareness, the community now treats the project as its own," explained an official. Apart from the forest department, support also comes from WWF programmes.

Turtle nesting season in this region runs from December to February. A decade ago, nesting would begin as early as October, but climate change has altered this pattern. In the Punnayur area, three groups are actively involved in conservation: Fighters in Chavakkad, Surya in Kottapuram, and the Mannalamkunnu group. In January, Hamsu and his team collected over 2,000 eggs, and the first batch of baby turtles was released a week ago.

Temporary hatchery. Photo: Special Arrangement

Over the years, the fishermen have developed a strong bond with their mission and the creatures they take care of. "Some people volunteer for palliative care; I see this work in a similar way. I remember a turtle that spent the entire night trying to lay eggs but, for some reason, couldn't and it returned to the sea. We waited with it the whole night. Some might say it was a waste of time, but I don’t think so. Some nights, a single turtle lays 150 eggs before it goes back into the waves. Each day brings a different experience," said Hamsu.

The conservation efforts have shown significant results. "We have a 90 per cent hatch rate from the eggs we collect. However, turtle visits and hatchability have declined over the years. In 2022–23, we collected over 17,000 eggs from Punnayur alone. The drop in hatch rates is primarily due to climate change, hatching issues, and rising temperatures," said Geeveer VJ, Deputy Range Officer.