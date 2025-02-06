Kozhikode: The Nadakkavu Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old Kannur native working as an Uber taxi driver in Bengaluru with 254.85 grams of MDMA.

Mohammed Shafeeq Kalarikkandy from Thayittery, Mathamangalam, was caught in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Nadakkave police.

Based on a tip-off received by DCP Arun K Pavithran, the accused was nabbed from Mofussil Bus Stand. Shafeeq had reached the bus stand in a tourist bus from Bengaluru with the drug in his possession.

"We are still investigating to find out for whom he was carrying the drugs and who his accomplices in Bengaluru were," said Sub Inspector N Leela.

Shafeeq had been under investigation for some time now as he was a major dealer in Bengaluru’s drug network, police said. Bengaluru served as his "business hub," where he distributed drugs among job seekers and students, taking advantage of his position as a taxi driver, police added.

To avoid detection, he avoided phone calls and instead communicated via WhatsApp, sharing Google locations. This made it difficult for the police to track his movements.

The investigation team was led by DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Idayedathu and Nadakkavu Sub Inspectors N Leela and Sabu Nath.