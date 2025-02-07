Malappuram: The Perinthalmanna police registered a case against MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram on Friday in connection with the fake CSR scam. A woman from Pulamanthole filed the complaint against two inclcuding the MLA.

Apart from the MLA, an unidentified person, reportedly the MLA’s secretary, has also been named as an accused in the case. Police charged the duo under Sections 318(4) (cheating by deceiving someone into delivering property) and 3(5) (several persons involved in an offence) of the BNS.

"The complainant handed over Rs 21,000 to the MLA’s secretary at his office on September 25, 2024, to receive a laptop under the scheme. Neither was the laptop delivered nor was the payment returned even after 40 days," the FIR states.

The case was filed a day after CPM leader Sarin levelled allegations against the MLA through a Facebook post. He accused Najeeb of being involved in the scam, which promised scooters and household appliances at half price under the Mudra Charitable Foundation (MCF), an NGO operating from the MLA's office in association with the National NGO Confederation. The MLA’s office had circulated a press release inviting applications from people to receive laptops, scooters, and other items at half price.

"Najeeb Kanthapuram helped the scammers find beneficiaries through his organization. He also used the Mudra Foundation to launder black money by accepting huge sums from corporations. More evidence related to the scam will come to light soon," Sarin alleged.

Najeeb Kanthapuram, however, defended himself, claiming that he was also a victim of the scam. He stated that thousands of ordinary people had been deceived and that MLAs and ministers had attended events related to the scheme without knowing it was fraudulent.

Meanwhile, the DYFI conducted a protest march to the MLA’s office on Friday over the CSR scam.