Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Friday criticised the Kerala Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal in the state assembly, claiming it failed to address the state's mounting debt. "It was void and unreliable, filled with empty statements," Satheesan said at a press conference. He further attacked the budget for being repetitive and poorly compiled.

He pointed out that Rs 700 crore had been allocated for Supplyco, but the state already owes the department the same amount. "If this amount is merely used to clear existing dues, nothing will be left to support Supplyco in the coming fiscal year," he argued. Satheesan also alleged that Kerala's total debt had now exceeded at least Rs 1.25 lakh core.

"In my 24 years of hearing budgets, this is the first time a minister simply repeated what was previously stated without properly compiling department reports. The document lacked structure, reflecting the government's dire financial state," he remarked.

Satheesan condemned the 50 per cent hike in land tax, calling it an added burden on the common people. He blamed the government's flawed tax policies for the decline in revenue after the pandemic. "A government's primary responsibility is to maintain a proper tax administration, which this one has failed to do," he said.

Regarding the ‘Plan B’ mentioned in last year’s budget, Satheesan claimed it was nothing but a downsizing of existing schemes. "How can the government promise new allocations after slashing existing ones?" he questioned. He alleged that development plans worth Rs 15,000 crore were cut in 2024-25.

He also accused the government of bypassing legislative approval by reducing planned expenditures through executive orders. "This is unconstitutional, and the cuts have affected crucial schemes, including minority scholarships and welfare programs for Scheduled Castes and Tribes," he said.

Satheesan also highlighted inefficiencies in key projects, stating that only 24 per cent of the Rs 500 crore allocated for the LIFE Mission in the previous fiscal year had been utilised.