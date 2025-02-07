Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget 2025 has earmarked Rs 227 crore for the agriculture sector, focusing on key areas such as soil conservation, paddy cultivation, and coconut farming. Rs 77.9 crore has been allocated for soil conservation, while Rs 78.4 crore has been set aside for vegetable farming development. To promote paddy cultivation, the government has allocated Rs 150 crore, while the coconut farming sector will receive Rs 73 crore. The Kera scheme, aimed at supporting coconut farmers, has been allotted Rs 100 crore.

In addition to agriculture, the budget has also prioritised animal protection and dairy development. Rs 159 crore has been allocated for the protection of animals, while Rs 133 crore will be used to establish a dairy village in Dharmadom, the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Rs 9 crore was allotted for the State Horticulture Mission and Rs 47 crore for Kerala Agricultural University.

Through these targeted investments, the government aims to strengthen Kerala’s agricultural and allied sectors.