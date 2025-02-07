Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget 2025 has introduced several tax hikes to boost state revenue. Land tax has been increased by 50 per cent, while tourist bus fares are also set to rise.

Court fees have been revised. The government is expecting an additional revenue of Rs 150 crore from this. In the transport sector, taxes on electric vehicles and contract carriage vehicles have been increased. It is estimated to generate additional revenue of Rs 15 crore. However, taxes on stage carriage vehicles have been reduced by 10 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget has also proposed a 50 per cent hike in taxes for motorcycles, three-wheelers, and other vehicles older than 15 years, as part of efforts to regulate ageing vehicles on the road.