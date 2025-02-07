The Kerala Budget 2025 has set the stage for major infrastructure and urban development projects across the state. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that work on the first phase of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro will commence in 2025-26, while plans are also being developed for the Kozhikode Metro. Additionally, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram will have a metropolitan development plan to boost urban growth.

IT park for Kollam, Kannur

In a bid to generate revenue and promote IT infrastructure, an IT park will be set up in Kollam on Kollam Corporation’s land in collaboration with KINFRA and KIIFB. The Finance Department has also set aside Rs 293.22 crore for an IT park in Kannur.

The budget has increased the allocation for local self-governing institutions to Rs 15,980.41 crore, with Rs 2,577 crore earmarked as the General Purpose Fund.

Land acquisition will also take place every 25 km along the coastal highway and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the development of inland waterways. Additionally, the Vizhinjam-Punalur corridor has been included in the budget as a key infrastructure initiative.