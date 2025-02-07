Kochi: A three-year-old boy died after falling into a garbage pit near the cafeteria at Cochin International Airport, Kochi, on Friday. The deceased, Riddhan Jaju, a Rajasthan native, had landed at the airport with his parents and elder brother from Jaipur around 11.30 am.

While playing with his elder brother, Riddhan went missing. After reviewing CCTV footage, he was found inside a garbage pit in the garden on the airport premises. According to an official statement issued by CIAL authorities, after administering first aid, the boy was immediately rushed to Little Flower Hospital Angamaly under police supervision. Unfortunately, Riddhan succumbed to his injuries at 1.42 pm.

After inquest procedures, the body will be sent for post-mortem, and an FIR will be registered for unnatural death, said Nedumbassery SI Jayan T L. The investigation is ongoing.