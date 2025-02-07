Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who was attacked by her male friend in Neyyattinkara is in critical condition at Government Medical College Hospital here. The injured is Soorya (28), a native of Venpakal.

Her friend Sachu, a native of Kodangavila, allegedly attacked her with a machete at her house in Avankuzhi on Friday noon. Sachu and another man took the injured woman to a nearby Government Taluk Hospital on a bike. After leaving her at the hospital, the accused fled the scene.

As Soorya’s condition worsened, she was later rushed to Government Medical College Hospital. According to Manorama News, Soorya was alone at home at the time of the attack.

Police have launched a probe to nab the accused. Speaking to Onmanorama, an officer at the Neyyattinkara police station said that details of the attack are not yet available and that the woman’s statement will be recorded soon.