Alappuzha: Baldness is no longer a shame but a source of income, says Shafeek Hashim, a travel vlogger from Alappuzha. He has turned his bald head into a space for advertisements and earned Rs 50,000 for displaying a single ad.

The 36-year-old from Ambalapuzha's Karoor explored the potential of his bald head after inviting interested brands to advertise on it through his Facebook page. As this post went viral, hundreds of companies contacted him. His popularity as a travel vlogger also played a crucial role in attracting clients. Shafeek claims that he is the first Indian to display an ad on his bald head.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Shafeek was seen proudly displaying an advertisement for a hair transplantation clinic based in Kochi. He used a tattoo sticker with the company’s name and details to promote the brand. As per the contract, Shafeek has to display the ad for a period of three months. For this period, he has to appear in his vlogs with the tattoed head.

Talking about this unique idea, Shafeek said that he had always wanted to undergo hair transplantation, as he had been worried about baldness since his college days. Like many bald individuals, Shafeek also faced body shaming and teasing from friends and others. However, one day, he abandoned his hair transplantation plans and decided to embrace his baldness. This decision inspired him to monetize his bald head by turning it into an advertising space.

Shafeek’s move has motivated many people who consider their baldness a reason for their inhibition and lack of confidence.