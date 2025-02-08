Mananthavadi: Popular dancer and reality show star Aleesha (35) died in a car accident in Mysore on Friday night. The incident occured while she was travelling to Bengaluru with her husband Jobin to perform in a dance program.

The accident occured when their car lost control in Mysore. According to relatives, both Aleesha and Jobin were rushed to a local hospital, where the treatment facilities were allegedly inadequate. Since Aleesha's condition was critical, she was shifted to Kerala for better treatment, but succumbed to her injuries during transit.

Her husband Jobin only sustained minor injuries and is recovering.

A popular performer, Aleesha operated a dance school called ABCD and was a familiar face on various reality shows and television programmes. She was the daughter of retired sub-inspector Jose and Reena. She is survived by her daughter, Elina Edviga Jobin.