Kalpetta: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced the first list of 242 beneficiaries for the housing project for Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors. This phase covers those who have no other houses apart from the one destroyed in the landslide.



Though the list was discussed during the DDMA meeting on Friday, some members raised complaints regarding its accuracy. The finalised list was published on Saturday morning. The beneficiaries in this phase are those whose houses were completely destroyed in the calamity. The total number of beneficiaries for houses in the township stands at 320.

According to the list published on Saturday, Meppadi village panchayat’s 10th ward has 51 beneficiaries, Mundakkai ward (11) has 83, and Chooralmala’s 11th ward has 108.

The list is available online on the websites of the District Administration and the Department of Local Administration. Additionally, physical copies have been displayed at the District Collectorate in Wayanad, the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) in Mananthavady, the Village Office in Vellarimala, the Meppadi panchayat office, and the Taluk Office in Vythiri. The public can check the list and submit complaints regarding the first-phase beneficiaries, the DDMA said in a press release.

In the second phase, families still living in red zones—where the state government’s expert committee has recommended evacuation—will be provided houses in the township.

The DDMA meeting was attended by Wayanad District Collector Meghasree D R, Additional District Magistrate A Devaki, Sub-collector Mishal Sagar Bharath, Assistant Collector Gautham Raj, Special Officer Dr Arun J, Wayanad District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar, Meppadi panchayat president K Babu and other special invitees.