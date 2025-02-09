The Thrissur Police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) together arrested two youths on Sunday for possession and procurement of MDMA under the pretext of purchasing ready-made garments from Bangalore.

The accused, Fareed (25) from Chalingad, Kaipamangalam, and Sabith (21) from Chentrappinni East, were caught with 13 grams of MDMA. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted vehicle inspections. After spotting the suspect's vehicle, the officers pursued it and found the drugs hidden inside a sealed plastic cover wrapped in paper, placed behind the vehicle's rearview mirror.

The police are now investigating their drug distribution network and working to identify individuals who provided financial support for their drug purchases.

The operation was carried out based on confidential information received by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar. Kodungallur DYSP V K Raju and District Crime Branch DySP Ullas Kumar led the arrests, with support from Kaipamangalam Police Inspector K R Biju, SI Suraj, DANSAF SI Shine, ASIs Suraj V Dev and Liju Iyyani, Senior CPOs Biju, Sony, Nishanth, Shinto, and Girish from Kaipamangalam Police Station, and District Special Branch member Joby.