Kochi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against DySP V Anil (50) of the State Crime Records Bureau for rash and drunk driving in an official police vehicle. The case was filed by Aroor Police on Sunday under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (Amendments 2015, 2019).



According to the FIR, the DySP was under the influence of alcohol and drove recklessly, posing a serious threat to public safety. Witnesses reported that the police vehicle, a Bolero jeep (KL01 BW 7031), was being driven at high speed on the NH road between Eramalloor and Aroor junctions.

“Since the accused was showing signs of intoxication in his speech and behaviour, a breathalyser test was conducted. The test confirmed alcohol consumption, and he was taken to the police station at 8.44 pm. Using an alcometer, his blood alcohol level was recorded at 157/100 ml, confirming that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Since driving in an intoxicated state poses a serious risk to public safety, he was taken into custody,” the police report stated.

The vehicle, carrying other passengers, including a five-year-old child, was first spotted by Manorama News on the Aroor-Kumbalam route with a punctured tyre. Though the officer took off with the vehicle after fixing the tyre, the jeep broke down again in front of Chandiroor RF Seafood Company. At this point, the police official was taken into custody. An investigation, led by the Rapid Force Control (RFC), is currently underway on the matter.