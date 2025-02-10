Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Monday approved two bills—the Private Universities Draft Bill and the Kerala Senior Citizens’ Bill. Manorama News reported that the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to present both bills in the ongoing assembly session. It is learned that the Private Universities Bill was approved under pressure from the CPI.

The Private Universities Bill mandates that private universities adhere to the state's reservation policy and outlines the criteria for establishing universities in Kerala. According to the draft bill, private universities must conduct admissions based on the merit of applicants. It also grants the government authority over university administration, including the power to dissolve institutions if they violate the law.

The bill was introduced after nearly 20 institutions sought permission to establish private universities in the state. Previously, the Oommen Chandy-led government attempted to introduce a similar bill, but it was withdrawn due to protests from the LDF. Ironically, the LDF government has now taken the lead in implementing it.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Senior Citizens Bill, prepared by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission, aims to protect the rights of senior citizens. The bill seeks to prevent neglect and cruelty from children and relatives while encouraging the elderly to engage in activities beneficial to society. It also proposes the establishment of a Senior Citizens’ Commission and District-Level Senior Citizens’ Welfare Committees to ensure their well-being.