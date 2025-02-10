Kozhikode: The Thamarassery First Class Magistrate Court, on Monday, remanded K Fahad from Malappuram and V Jishnu from Kozhikode into 14 days crime branch custody in connection with the MS Solutions question paper leak case.

The main accused, Mohammed Shuhaib, CEO of MS Solutions, has filed an anticipatory bail plea, and the court has stayed his arrest while it considers the request.

Fahad and Jishnu, who had been absconding, were taken into custody when they returned to their accommodation in Vavad, Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

"We need them for further questioning, so we filed a request before the JFCM Thamarassery for their custody," Crime Branch SP Moideen Kutty told Onmanorama.

MS Solutions faces allegations of leaking question papers for the recent Christmas exams for classes 10 and 11. However, the institution's representatives deny the accusations, stating they only predicted probable questions based on past papers. The Crime Branch believes the institute leaked the question papers with the help of some employees from the education department.