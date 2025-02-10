CPM leader S Rajendran’s son killed in Pathanamthitta car accident
Pathanamthitta: A man was killed after his car lost control and crashed into a lorry at Kumbazha on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh (37), son of CPM state committee member S Rajendran and Leena Kumari, from Kollam. He was working as a technical manager at Lulu. He was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram when the accident occurred.
The front portion of the car was completely destroyed in the crash. Fire and rescue personnel used a hydraulic cutter to cut open the door and retrieve the victim. Due to the impact, the car also crashed into the gate of a nearby house. The lorry driver sustained serious injuries.
Adarsh’s body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He is survived by wife Megha and son Aryan.