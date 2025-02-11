Wayanad: Kerala reported its second death in a wild elephant attack in a day after a tribal man was caught by the trunk and thrown by a tusker on Monday night. The incident occurred in Noolpuzha panchayat, near the Tamil Nadu border.



Police identified the victim as Manu, 45, a resident of the Kappad tribal settlement near Noolpuzha. His body was found during a search operation by relatives after he failed to return. Chandrika who went missing after her husband's death reported in the police station on Tuesday morning.

While police and relatives were searching for Manu's wife Chandrika who reported missing, she arrived at the Noolpuzha police station around 9 am. According to the police, the couple had attended a temple festival on Monday evening. Chandrika who returned home alone in an autorickshaw only learned about the her husband’s death on Tuesday morning.

The couple has two daughters, Babina and Sangeetha, who study at Panchayath Union Primary School in Velleri, Tamil Nadu, just across the border. According to the natives, the family does not have a permanent residence. Although they live in Kappad Unnathi, they frequently relocate to the homes of relatives due to the threat of wildlife.

Additional police and Forest and Wildlife Department personnel have been deployed in the area. Locals say wild animals frequently enter human settlements, making such attacks a recurring issue. The attack occurred in a region with a significant tribal population.

According to A Shajana, Deputy Wildlife Warden at Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the attack took place within the sanctuary’s limits. “Our field staff are stationed at the spot and tracking the problem animal responsible for the incident,” she said. “Measures are already in place to prevent further attacks.”

Incidentally, Monday (February 10) marked the first death anniversary of Panachyil Ajeesh, 47, a farmer from Payyampalli near Mananthavady, who was trampled to death by Belur Makhna, a rogue elephant that had strayed into human habitat.

