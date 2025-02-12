Kalpetta: More than 800 complaints have been received so far in connection with the 'CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility Funds) fund scam' in Wayanad district alone, said the Superintendent of Police Taposh Basumatari, here, on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, he said that countless cases of a similar nature have been merged into 37 cases and FIRs (First Information Reports) have also been registered.

"We register cases only after getting statements from the victims and also after conducting a primary investigation," he said. Countless cases are pending. He said that more computers, laptops and other gadgets are yet to be seized from various offices of the racket.

The SP said that the Wayanad police have already submitted applications to various banks to freeze the accounts of those institutions as well as individuals involved in the scam.

"We are yet to identify the accounts through which the funds have been transferred to other accounts. The sources of money flow, nature of funds, as well as the account to which the funds were transferred, are to be unearthed", he said. The entire chain is to be tracked down, he added.

Answering a query, he said, from Sulthan Bathery, many complaints were received on cheating people by the group misusing the network of Akshaya Centres.

Hundreds of cases were received at the Sulthan Bathery police station alone for allegedly swindling money from people by offering scooters, laptops and home appliances at half price through NGOs and other organisations. At various places, the owners of the Akshaya Centres were still found missing, and the centres were closed.