The local self-government department (LSGD) has directed that all the applications for building permits which do not require consent for a change of nature of land shall be cleared before February 28. The Special Secretary, LSGD, issued a circular in the wake of complaints that, in spite of exemptions granted for land conversion in specific cases, the officials demand separate consent for change of nature of the land, which results in delay in the clearance of files.

"There is a situation where officials are reluctant to process applications where exemptions are applicable. They should inform the applicants about the relaxations. People are being deprived of the benefits of the amendments. The delay of officials in processing applications without understanding facts puts beneficiaries, including those of LIFE housing mission, through so much trouble, and it can only be seen as gross negligence," the circular stated.

As per the Kerala conservation of paddy land and wetland (amendment) act, 2018, no permission shall be necessary for constructing a residential building having a maximum area of 120 square meters in a maximum extent of 4.04 ares of land or a commercial building having a maximum area of 40 square meters in a maximum extent of 2.02 ares of land.

It further notes that the District level authorised committee shall not recommend for filling of paddy land of more than an extent of 4.04 Ares in a panchayat or an extent of 2.02 Ares in Municipality/Corporation area for the construction of residential building.

This exemption is granted once and if any change of nature of land is required after availing relaxation, the applicants are bound to pay the mandatory fee.

The circular pointed out that although this amendment is in effect, applicants still approach the Revenue Department for a change of nature of land and building permits are denied, citing that consent for land conversion is not produced. The circular directs that in applications where additional documents and the presence of the applicant are necessary, adalats shall be organised on February 27 and 28. Strict action will be taken against officials who make lapses in implementing the circular.