The Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as immediate assistance to address the rising human-animal conflicts in Wayanad. The decision was made during a state executive committee meeting of the Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Wednesday in response to the recent tiger attack that claimed the life of a tribal woman, Radha, at Pancharakolli. She was attacked and partially devoured by the animal on January 24 while crossing a forest footpath to reach a plantation where she worked.

The sanctioned amount will also be used to clear abandoned weedy areas that threaten human settlements by attracting wild animals. Additional Secretary Anuradha KC, by order of the Governor, sanctioned the funds to the Wayanad District Collector, who also chairs the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The decision came on a day when Wayanad reported another human casualty in a wild elephant attack. Balakrishnan (27), a native of Attamala, was killed while returning home with friends after purchasing groceries. This marks the fourth fatal wild elephant attack in Kerala within a week and the second in Wayanad in just 48 hours.

On Monday night, Manu (45), a resident of the Kappad tribal settlement near Noolpuzha, was flung to death by a wild elephant.