Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has introduced a unified fare structure for ambulance services across the state, addressing concerns over unregulated and excessive charges. The new rates, issued through an official notification, set fixed hire and waiting charges for different categories of ambulances.



The government has also introduced special concessions for cancer patients and children under 12 years, with a discount of Rs 2 per km. Additionally, those belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will receive a 20% discount on total charges for ventilator-equipped ICU ambulances.

According to the notification, the D-level ICU ambulances, which come equipped with life-support systems and trained technicians, will have a minimum hire charge of Rs 2,500 for up to 20 km (including return trip). Beyond this distance, the rate is Rs 50 per km, while waiting charges after the first hour are Rs 350 per hour.

For C-level (A/C) traveller ambulances, the minimum charge is Rs 1,500 for 20 km, with an additional Rs 40 per km and a waiting charge of Rs 200 per hour. B-level (Non-A/C) traveller ambulances have a minimum charge of Rs 1,000, with Rs 30 per km beyond 20 km and a waiting charge of Rs 200 per hour.

For smaller ambulances such as OMNI, EECO, and BOLERO models, the minimum fare for A-level (A/C) ambulances is Rs 800 for 20 km, with Rs 25 per km beyond the limit. Oxygen support is charged at Rs 200 per hour, while waiting charges are Rs 200 per hour. The A-level (Non-A/C) ambulances have a lower minimum fare of Rs 600, with Rs 20 per km, oxygen support at Rs 200 per hour, and a waiting charge of Rs 150 per hour.

The notification directs the State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities to ensure that these rates are prominently displayed in all ambulances. The move comes in response to public complaints about unregulated pricing and aims to prevent the exploitation of patients in emergencies.