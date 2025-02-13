Alappuzha: Cherthala police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his wife succumbed to injuries sustained during a domestic altercation. The deceased, Saji (46), passed away on February 9 while undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital, Vandanam.

The accused, Sony (49), has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by the couple’s daughter, Meeshma.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, frequent arguments between the couple over suspicions led to a heated altercation on the day of the incident. As Saji attempted to leave their home, Sony tried to stop her, resulting in a struggle. In the process, Sony banged Saji's head against the wall near the entrance to the drawing room, leaving her unconscious. Sony, along with their daughter, rushed her to the hospital but initially informed medical staff that she had slipped and fallen down a step.

A senior police official from the Cherthala station confirmed that Sony confessed on Thursday and expressed remorse for his actions. He admitted his role and showed no resistance during questioning. We monitored him for a day before proceeding with the arrest," the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saji had been under treatment for a month before she passed away. She was buried at St Mary’s Foane Church cemetery in Cherthala, but following her daughter’s complaint, the body was exhumed on Thursday for a post-mortem. Police confirmed that Severe head injury and intracranial bleeding led to her death.

Sony, who runs a utensils shop in Cherthala, will be presented before the magistrate.

