Forest Department Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Zachariah and his team will reach Athirappilly, Thrissur, on Friday to treat a wild elephant with a severe head injury. Their primary focus will be assessing the animal’s health condition before determining the next course of action.

The team will also visit the Kodanad Elephant Training Centre to evaluate its suitability for continued care. Forest department veterinarians have been monitoring the elephant for the past three days. The elephant was previously tranquillized for treatment, making another round of sedation a challenging task.

Officials noted that the elephant is eating, drinking, and following its routine, though it shows signs of fatigue. It was found with an infected, maggot-infested wound that requires urgent medical attention.