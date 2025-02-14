Kannur: The Kulavallur Police on Thursday registered a case against five Plus Two students of PRM Higher Secondary School, Kolavallur, for allegedly assaulting a junior student.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 12, at the school canteen premises. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused—Fasal (18), Nasal (18), Nahyan (18), and two other 'identifiable' students—attacked Thuvakkunnu native Muhammad Nihal, accusing him of not showing enough respect to seniors. The group struck him on the head and back, grabbed him by the neck, and pushed him to the ground, resulting in a fractured left hand.

Following the assault, all five students were suspended from the school, said Nihal's father, Adam. He added that Nihal is recovering well.

The accused have been booked under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (causing grievous hurt), and 190 (holding all members of an unlawful assembly responsible for crimes committed by the group) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).