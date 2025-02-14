New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned a Special Assistance (Loan) of Rs 529.50 crore for 16 projects in the landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. The funds allocated for the financial year 2024-25 must be utilised before March 31, 2025.

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) is a program that provides interest-free loans to state governments for capital investment projects. It provides financial assistance to state governments in the form of interest-free loans for 50 years.

The release of funds to intermediate agencies without actual payment to the final recipient will not be treated as expenditure, according to a February 11 note by the Finance Ministry to the additional chief secretary of the finance department. The funds will be released to the state government in 10 working days. The state government had initially submitted 16 projects worth Rs 535 crore for reconstruction. The submitted projects include the construction of public buildings for rehabilitation, access roads, and other infrastructure.

The Centre has warned that any diversion of funds from the approved projects will lead to a reduction in the loan amount. The state should also ensure that there is no duplication in funding of capital projects approved under the special assistance scheme. The Kerala government had initially sought a special financial package of Rs 2,000 crore for Wayanad's reconstruction, a request that is currently under judicial review. Against this backdrop, the Centre provided the funding as a capex loan.

Approved projects and allocated funds

- Construction of public buildings for resettlement in townships of Nedumpala and Elstone estates – Rs 111.32 crore

- Construction or roads in the township – Rs 87.24 crore

- River training of Punnappuzha river – Rs 65 crore

- Fire and rescue station – Rs 21 crore

- Renovation of Muttil–Meppadi road – Rs 60 crore

- Construction of Chooralmala bridge – Rs 38 crore

- Reconstruction of schools in Vellarmala and Mundakkai – Rs 12 crore

- Construction of buildings for inpatients – Rs 15 crore

- Construction of 110 kV substation in Elstone township – Rs 13.50 crore

- Karapuzha water treatment plant – Rs 22.50 crore

- Construction of six helipads, including approach roads – Rs 9 crore

- D-block construction, including DDMA complex, at Kalpetta civil station – Rs 30 crore

- Construction of multi-purpose shelters in the district – Rs 28 crore

- Chooralmala–Attamala road – Rs 9 crore

- Punchirimattom–Vanarani bridge and approach road – Rs 7 crore

- GLPS Eighth Number bridge and approach road – Rs 7 crore