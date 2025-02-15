A day after a Plus One student, Benson Abraham, allegedly died by suicide at the government Vocational Higher Secondary school, Paruthipally in Kattakada, the school clerk, Sanal J, was placed under suspension on Saturday.

Shanavas S, the Director of General Education, issued the suspension order based on reports filed by the Principal, GVHSS, Paruthipally and Assistant Director, Kollam region. Benson was found hanging from the roof near the staircase of the school building on Friday morning.

The Assistant Director reported that Benson Abraham, a first-year Lab Technician - Research & Quality Control student, had a heated verbal exchange regarding the use of the school's official seal on February 13.

The Principal asked Benson to bring his mother to the school on a convenient day following this issue. Sanal, however, took leave on this day, as per the report. The department suspended Sanal pending an inquiry into the incident.

Benson's family filed a missing complaint with Kattakada police after the student didn't return home on Thursday evening. The family had alleged that the clerk did not put the seal on the student's record book, although the model term examinations were scheduled to begin soon, which reportedly led to an altercation between the two. The school authorities told the media that Benson and Sanal had exchanged words about the matter.

The death of Benson triggered outrage among the public, who gathered at the school and demanded action against the authorities on Friday.