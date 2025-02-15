Malappuram: A stray dog that attacked nine people, including a six-month-old child, in Puthanangadi was found dead on Saturday morning. The dog's carcass was found in Mannankulam, near Puthanangadi.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Friday when the dog jumped and bit a baby in its mother’s arms. It later ran into a crowd, attacking six more people. Taking the locals by surprise, the same dog injured two others and a cow on Saturday morning before being found dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time an incident of this scale has been reported in the area,” Puthanangadi Town Ward member Vijayakumari Athikkottil told Onmanorama.

All the injured were admitted to Manjeri Medical college and MES Medical College hospitals. A seven-year-old who sustained an injury in the eye following the attack is still receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College.