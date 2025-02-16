Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allocated an additional Rs 300 crore for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), the health protection scheme designed to provide coverage to over 64 lakh poor and vulnerable people in the state.

With this additional allocation, the total amount earmarked for the flagship scheme in the present financial year has gone up to Rs 978.54 crore, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement on Sunday.

KASP aims at providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakh annually to over 41.99 lakh poor and vulnerable families (approximately 64 lakh beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40 per cent of the Kerala population.

A total of Rs 700 crore has already been earmarked for the scheme in the state budget for the next financial year, he noted. The minister said that deserving families are provided with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year, benefiting a total of 41.99 lakh poor and vulnerable individuals.

Currently, the scheme is available at 197 state-run hospitals, four central hospitals, and 364 private hospitals across Kerala.