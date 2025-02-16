Kochi: Two people, including a trans person, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a one-month-old infant in Aluva late Saturday. The accused, Rinki (20), and her associate Rashidul Haque (29), both from Assam, were arrested in a swift operation, police officials told PTI.

The child, who belonged to a Bihar native, was abducted, and the kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 as ransom. The police received an alert about the abduction around 8 pm on Friday and immediately launched an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on leads, officers showed the complainant photographs of suspects from the crime records at the Aluva East Police Station. The accused were identified, leading the police to Rinki’s rented house. However, by then, she had already taken the child and fled, police said.

A thorough review of CCTV footage followed, and police teams searched key locations, including railway stations, bus stands, the airport, and district borders. Around 10 pm, the vehicle carrying the accused was intercepted near Koratty in Thrissur, leading to their arrest, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo was allegedly attempting to take the child from Thrissur to Assam, police added. The accused were later produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody.