Ernakulam: A woman and her daughter drowned while bathing in the Kozhipilly River on Saturday evening. The deceased were Jomini (39), wife of Abey from Parayakkal, and their daughter Maria (15). The incident occurred near the Paratharakadavu check dam in Kozhipilly.

Maria was caught in the current while bathing, and Jomini drowned while attempting to save her. Upon hearing the cries of Maria’s younger sister, Julia, locals rushed to the scene and alerted the authorities. Fire and Rescue personnel later recovered their bodies.

Jomini worked at a textile shop near Kozhipilly Junction, while Maria was a Class 10 student at St Augustine’s Girls Higher Secondary School. The funeral will take place at 3 pm on Monday after a service at their residence, followed by burial at Kothamangalam Marth Mariam Cathedral.