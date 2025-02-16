Palakkad: A fire broke out in a medicine storage room adjacent to a ward at the Palakkad District Hospital around 3 am on Sunday. The medicine room is located on the ground floor, next to the nurses' restroom. No one has been reported injured so far, police said.

After smoke filled the area, patients from the nearby women's ward and surgical ICU were evacuated. The fire brigade extinguished the fire within half an hour. According to the initial investigation, the fire was caused by a short circuit.